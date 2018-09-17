Capitals' Mathias Bau: Dealing with injury

Bau has been unable to practice in training camp due to an upper-body injury, and he's considered day-to-day, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Bau may be able to get a role down the Capitals depth chart if only for his size. The Dane is a whopping 6'7'' and 235 pounds, and he played last season in AHL Hershey. However, if he is going to make the roster, he will have to get healthy enough to show what he can do.