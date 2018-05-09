Capitals' Mathias Bau: Inks NHL deal
Bau signed a one-year, entry-level contract Wednesday.
The undrafted forward is familiar to the Capitals, as he spent the 2017-18 season playing for their AHL affiliate in Hershey while on a minor-league contract. Bau, a native of Denmark, is an imposing figure who stands at 6-foot-7 and weights 235 pounds. He was able to put together a solid campaign with Hershey, logging 13 goals and 10 assists in 58 contests, and will likely be in contention to win an NHL job as a bottom-six forward during next season's training camp.
