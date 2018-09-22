Capitals' Mathias Bau: Returned to AHL Hershey
Bau has been returned to AHL Hershey, according to the Capitals' PR staff.
Bau still doesn't have an NHL appearance under his belt, but don't bet against the defending Stanley Cup champs trying him out in a bottom-six role in the near future. After all, you can't teach size, and Bau has plenty of it at 6-foot-7 and 238 pounds.
