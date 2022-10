Irwin will be in the lineup Monday against the Hurricanes, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Irwin gets his first action of the 2022-23 campaign with John Carlson (lower body) unable to play after exiting early in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Predators. The 34-year-old will skate alongside Erik Gustafsson on the third defense pairing but is not expected to have much of a fantasy impact.