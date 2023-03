Irwin scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

It's the 35-year-old blueliner's first multi-point performance in almost a year, with his last coming near the end of last season. Irwin has never been much of an offensive contributor in his career, and he has only two goals and five points through 51 games this season, but he has contributed 109 hits -- his highest total since 2016-17.