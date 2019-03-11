Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Back on ice for second
Niskanen returned for the second period Sunday against the Jets, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Niskanen went to the locker room after blocking a shot with his left hand in the first period, but he was able to shake off the injury over the first intermission and get back out there.
