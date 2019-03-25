Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Bags apple Sunday

Niskanen recorded an assist, two hits and three blocked shots during Sunday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

The helper marks only the second point for Niskanen in his last 12 games despite averaging 21:30 of ice time. With eight goals and 24 points and a minus-2 rating in 74 games, the 31-year-old Minnesotan's fantasy appeal is beginning to erode somewhat as he's deployed more and more in a shutdown capacity.