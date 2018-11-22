Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Bags apple Wednesday
Niskanen tallied a power-play assist, two shots and seven blocked shots during Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.
The helper gives Niskanen three goals and 10 points in 21 games, which paces him for a return to the 30-point mark after managing just 29 in 2017-18. More alarming, however, is his minus-3 rating on the year which would be the worst finish in that category since 2009-10. Even so, he's a big-minute defender on a quality team so his fantasy value is fairly broad.
More News
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Bags two helpers Thursday•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Notches helper Friday•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Clutch during 3-on-3 hockey•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Capitalizes on preseason power-play time•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Notches assist Sunday•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Pots goal Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...