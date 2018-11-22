Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Bags apple Wednesday

Niskanen tallied a power-play assist, two shots and seven blocked shots during Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

The helper gives Niskanen three goals and 10 points in 21 games, which paces him for a return to the 30-point mark after managing just 29 in 2017-18. More alarming, however, is his minus-3 rating on the year which would be the worst finish in that category since 2009-10. Even so, he's a big-minute defender on a quality team so his fantasy value is fairly broad.