Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Bags two apples Tuesday

Niskanen dished out a pair of helpers in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Ottawa.

Both of Niskanen's assists came on goals by Evgeny Kuznetsov, including the eventual game-winner with 12 seconds remaining in the second period. With 23 points in 64 team games, Niskanen's in danger of falling short of 30 points for the first time since 2012-13. However, he's doing his best to reach that mark with four helpers in the last three games.