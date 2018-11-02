Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Bags two helpers Thursday
Niskanen tallied two assists, two shots, three hits and logged 24:59 of ice time during Thursday's 6-4 comeback win over the Capitals.
Niskanen was just behind defense partner Dmitry Orlov for the team high in ice time. Although the 31-year-old is relied upon in a shutdown role, he also has two goals and seven points in 11 games to start the season which is well ahead of last season's 29-point pace. The Minnesota native is worth owning in all formats given his production and role on a high-octane Capitals team.
