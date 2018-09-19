Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Capitalizes on preseason power-play time
Niskanen contributed a power-play goal and eight shots in Tuesday's 5-2 preseason loss to the Bruins.
Niskanen is normally relegated to the No. 2 power-play unit when Washington employs its full roster, but he got a chance to strut his stuff with John Carlson taking the night off. Winger Riley Barber and Niskanen combined for 17 of Washington's 33 shots on net in this one.
More News
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Notches assist Sunday•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Pots goal Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Bags two apples Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Picks up helper Saturday•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Posts two points versus Golden Knights•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Will suit up Sunday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...