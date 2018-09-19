Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Capitalizes on preseason power-play time

Niskanen contributed a power-play goal and eight shots in Tuesday's 5-2 preseason loss to the Bruins.

Niskanen is normally relegated to the No. 2 power-play unit when Washington employs its full roster, but he got a chance to strut his stuff with John Carlson taking the night off. Winger Riley Barber and Niskanen combined for 17 of Washington's 33 shots on net in this one.

More News
Our Latest Stories