Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Capitalizes on preseason power-play time

Niskanen contributed a power-play goal and eight shots in Tuesday's 5-2 preseason loss to the Bruins.

Niskanen is normally relegated to the No. 2 power-play unit when Washington employs its full roster, but he got a chance to strut his stuff with John Carlson taking the night off. Winger Riley Barber and Niskanen combined for 17 of Washington's 33 shots on net in this one.