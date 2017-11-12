Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Clears first medical hurdle

Niskanen (upper body) has been cleared for some contact and will travel with the team for Tuesday's contest in Nashville, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

The veteran blueliner hasn't played since suffering the injury Oct. 13, missing each of the last 12 games. Expect Niskanen to get in a few practices ahead of Tuesday's game and hopefully being able to take full-contact in that time. If not, Niskanen could be ready by Thursday's matchup in Colorado.