Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Clutch during 3-on-3 hockey
Niskanen came up with the overtime-winning goal against the Rangers on Wednesday. The Capitals edged out the visitors, 3-2.
Niskanen stormed toward the net and cashed in on a rebound that originated from an Evgeny Kuznetsov wrist shot. The Capitals defenseman had a wide open look at the net after Henrik Lundqvist fell out of position. This was the first goal of the season for Niskanen, who managed just one game-winning tally for Washington throughout the 2017-18 regular season.
More News
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Capitalizes on preseason power-play time•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Notches assist Sunday•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Pots goal Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Bags two apples Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Picks up helper Saturday•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Posts two points versus Golden Knights•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...