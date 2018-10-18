Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Clutch during 3-on-3 hockey

Niskanen came up with the overtime-winning goal against the Rangers on Wednesday. The Capitals edged out the visitors, 3-2.

Niskanen stormed toward the net and cashed in on a rebound that originated from an Evgeny Kuznetsov wrist shot. The Capitals defenseman had a wide open look at the net after Henrik Lundqvist fell out of position. This was the first goal of the season for Niskanen, who managed just one game-winning tally for Washington throughout the 2017-18 regular season.