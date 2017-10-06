Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Contributes helper Thursday
Niskanen had an assist in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over Ottawa.
The veteran defenseman also finished with a plus-1 rating and two shots. A capable puck-moving defenseman, the Stanley Cup-winner has had four straight 30-point seasons and should be a solid producer once again in all formats.
More News
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Finds twine•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Being protected•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Will not face additional discipline•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Will miss finale•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Lights lamp in Sunday's victory•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Makes strong return to action•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...