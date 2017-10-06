Play

Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Contributes helper Thursday

Niskanen had an assist in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over Ottawa.

The veteran defenseman also finished with a plus-1 rating and two shots. A capable puck-moving defenseman, the Stanley Cup-winner has had four straight 30-point seasons and should be a solid producer once again in all formats.

