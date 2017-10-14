Play

Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Done for night

Niskanen will not return to Friday's game against the Devils due to an upper-body injury.

With Niskanen done for the night, the Capitals will likely have to rely on either Christian Djoos or Aaron Ness to provide the team with more ice time the rest of the way. His availability for Saturday's contest will also likely be in jeopardy, but the team should update his status before then.

