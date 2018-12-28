Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Exits due to injury
Niskanen left Thursday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes in the third period due to an undisclosed injury, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Niskanen suffered the injury when he collided with Carolina's Clark Bishop and flew head first into the boards behind Washington's net. Coach Todd Reirden wasn't able to provide an update on the veteran blueliner's condition following Thursday's contest, but at this point he should probably be considered questionable at best for Saturday's matchup with the Senators.
More News
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Involved in two of four goals•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Bags apple Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Bags two helpers Thursday•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Notches helper Friday•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Clutch during 3-on-3 hockey•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Capitalizes on preseason power-play time•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...