Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Exits due to injury

Niskanen left Thursday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes in the third period due to an undisclosed injury, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Niskanen suffered the injury when he collided with Carolina's Clark Bishop and flew head first into the boards behind Washington's net. Coach Todd Reirden wasn't able to provide an update on the veteran blueliner's condition following Thursday's contest, but at this point he should probably be considered questionable at best for Saturday's matchup with the Senators.