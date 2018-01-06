Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Expected back in action Sunday

Niskanen (upper body) is expected to return to the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blues, Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports.

Niskanen missed Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes because of the upper-body injury, but he returned to the ice wearing a full-contact jersey Saturday, foreshadowing his likely return. His presence in the lineup likely bumps Taylor Chorney back out of the pairings and he should retake his role on the second power-play unit.