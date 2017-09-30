Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Finds twine

Niskanen delivered an even-strength goal in Friday's 3-1 road loss to the Hurricanes.

The defenseman with No. 2 stitched to his sweater telegraphed a slick wrister from the slot to beat Scott Darling. Niskanen will look to build off his impressive 39 points (five goals, 34 assists) in 78 games from last season, and he should get more chances now that stud blueliner Kevin Shattenkirk -- who had been with the Capitals as a rental player -- has taken his talents to the Big Apple with the Rangers.