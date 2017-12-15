Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Heating up with two-point night

Niskanen recorded two assists during Thursday's 5-3 win over the Bruins.

After missing 13 games with an upper-body injury, Niskanen seems to have rekindled his offensive game with two goals and nine points in his last 15 outings. The 31-year-old defender could crack the 30-point mark again if he can stay healthy, so scoop him up if by some chance he's still available in your league.