Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Hoping to return Thursday
Niskanen (undisclosed) is hopeful to return Thursday against the Blues, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Niskanen practiced Tuesday, but his return following a violent collision into the boards during Dec. 27's win over the Hurricanes has yet to be confirmed. Check for more information after Thursday's morning skate for more information. In either case, the 32-year-old Minnesotan is not expected to be out much longer.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...