Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Hoping to return Thursday

Niskanen (undisclosed) is hopeful to return Thursday against the Blues, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Niskanen practiced Tuesday, but his return following a violent collision into the boards during Dec. 27's win over the Hurricanes has yet to be confirmed. Check for more information after Thursday's morning skate for more information. In either case, the 32-year-old Minnesotan is not expected to be out much longer.