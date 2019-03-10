Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Hurts hand blocking shot

Niskanen went to the locker room in the first period of Sunday's matchup with Winnipeg after blocking a Patrik Laine shot with his left hand, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Laine has one of the league's most potent shots and there are parts of the hand with almost no padding, creating the potential for injury here for Niskanen. If he's done for the day, Niskanen's next chance to return will come Tuesday in Pittsburgh.