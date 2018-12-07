Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Involved in two of four goals

Niskanen had a goal and an assist during Thursday's 4-2 win over Arizona.

Niskanen scored for the fourth time this season and registered his tenth helper during Thursday's victory. The athletic defender now has 14 points in his 28 games played this season, putting him at a half-point-per-game pace.

