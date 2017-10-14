Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Lands on long-term IR

Niskanen (upper body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Saturday and he is considered week-to-week.

Niskanen exited Friday's contest due to the upper-body injury and it appears the issue will cost him an extended period of time. It's a big blow early int he season along Washington's blue line. The team recalled Madison Bowey from AHL Hershey to replace him on the roster, but it will be difficult to replace Niskanen's production.