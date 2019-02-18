Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Makes defensive impact

Niskanen played well with five hits, three blocked shots and two PIM in a 5-2 loss to the Ducks on Sunday.

Niskanen has three points, 15 hits, and 10 blocks in his last six games. For the season, he has 22 points in 57 appearances, while adding 133 hits and 91 blocks. He can be valuable in formats that count peripheral categories, but his point production alone may not be enough to justify a roster spot in shallower competitions.