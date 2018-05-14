Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Notches assist Sunday

Niskanen registered an assist, three shots and two hits in 23:10 of ice time during Sunday's 6-2 win in Game 2 against the Lightning.

Niskanen and Dmitry Orlov have been an invaluable defense pairing for the Caps in the postseason as he now has two assists, six blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in his last four games. The 31-year-old blueliner is worth a look in daily formats during the postseason.