Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Notches assist Sunday
Niskanen registered an assist, three shots and two hits in 23:10 of ice time during Sunday's 6-2 win in Game 2 against the Lightning.
Niskanen and Dmitry Orlov have been an invaluable defense pairing for the Caps in the postseason as he now has two assists, six blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in his last four games. The 31-year-old blueliner is worth a look in daily formats during the postseason.
