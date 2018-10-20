Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Notches helper Friday
Niskanen recorded an assist, four shots and four hits while logging a season-high 25:57 of ice time during Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Panthers.
The helper gives Niskanen a goal and four points in the first seven games which should help him rebound from a lackluster 29-point campaign from 2017-18. The 31-year-old Minnesotan is part of Washington's shutdown pair with Dmitry Orlov, which means he gets plenty of ice time, but his minus-3 rating reflects the potential downside of facing those tougher matchups. Regardless, he's worth rostering in all formats.
