Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Notches two points Thursday

Niskanen registered a goal, an assist, two shots and four hits during Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against the Avalanche.

Niskanen has been running hot and cold all season with Thursday's effort giving him three goals and six points in his last 16 games. The 32-year-old should finish near the 30-point mark once again, but the streakiness of his production combined with a paltry minus-10 rating means playing him regularly comes with some risks.