Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Picks up helper in win
Niskanen recorded an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.
The 32-year-old, before his assist Wednesday, had gone 10 straight games without a point. For the season, Niskanen has scored eight goals and added 15 assists for 23 points in 65 appearances but has played to a minus-6 rating. The last time he ended a campaign with a minus rating was in 2010-11.
