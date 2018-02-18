Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Picks up helper Saturday

Niskanen recorded an assist and a minus-1 rating over a team-high 24:52 of ice time during Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Niskanen also recorded two shots and two hits in a game the Capitals will try desperately to forget as they plod on to a matinee showdown in Buffalo on Monday. The 30-year-old blueliner has had a down year by his standards with just 17 points in 43 games but is still worth owning in most formats.