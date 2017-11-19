Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Picks up helper Saturday

Niskanen registered an assist during Saturday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

The 30-year-old blueliner has just two points in eight games of an injury-plagued season to this point. A reliable 30-40 point defender each of the last four seasons, expect Niskanen to improve once he gets back in the swing of things.

