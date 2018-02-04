Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Posts two points versus Golden Knights
Niskanen scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights on Sunday.
The 31-year-old is turning in another pretty strong season, but his assist numbers are down. Because of that, his point total has obviously decreased too. Part of that could be because he's missed some games, but he's contributing in just about every other category as he normally does. But maybe this is where he starts to record more helpers. Niskanen has two assists in the last two games.
More News
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Will suit up Sunday•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Expected back in action Sunday•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Struggling with upper-body injury•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Pots goal in commanding win•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Heating up with two-point night•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...