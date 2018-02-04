Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Posts two points versus Golden Knights

Niskanen scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights on Sunday.

The 31-year-old is turning in another pretty strong season, but his assist numbers are down. Because of that, his point total has obviously decreased too. Part of that could be because he's missed some games, but he's contributing in just about every other category as he normally does. But maybe this is where he starts to record more helpers. Niskanen has two assists in the last two games.