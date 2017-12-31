Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Pots goal in commanding win

Niskanen found twine in Saturday's 5-2 home win over the Devils.

The Capitals were on point with their cross-ice passes, and Niskanen had a rare chance to drive right at the net once Devante Smith-Pelly caught goalie Cory Schneider completely out of position with a slick laser pass from the right side of the cage. This was Niskanen's first point since Dec. 14 -- a span of six games -- but he does have a respectable three goals and eight helpers through 27 contests to supplement 51 hits and 36 blocked shots.