Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Pots goal in commanding win
Niskanen found twine in Saturday's 5-2 home win over the Devils.
The Capitals were on point with their cross-ice passes, and Niskanen had a rare chance to drive right at the net once Devante Smith-Pelly caught goalie Cory Schneider completely out of position with a slick laser pass from the right side of the cage. This was Niskanen's first point since Dec. 14 -- a span of six games -- but he does have a respectable three goals and eight helpers through 27 contests to supplement 51 hits and 36 blocked shots.
More News
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Heating up with two-point night•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Picks up helper Saturday•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Ready to rock Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Clears first medical hurdle•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Remains without clear timetable•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Lands on long-term IR•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...