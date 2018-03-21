Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Pots goal Tuesday

Niskanen recorded a goal, a minus-1 rating, and three shots during Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Stars.

The marker gives Niskanen two goals and four points over his last six games as he mounts a late-season push to hit the 30-point mark for a fifth consecutive season. The 30-year-old's 27 points is a regression from his totals from a season ago, but a plus-25 rating is among the NHL's best. If John Carlson departs via free agency in the summer, Niskanen could have some excellent fantasy value in 2018-19, so keep an eye on him when building your squad in next year's fantasy drafts.