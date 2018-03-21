Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Pots goal Tuesday
Niskanen recorded a goal, a minus-1 rating, and three shots during Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Stars.
The marker gives Niskanen two goals and four points over his last six games as he mounts a late-season push to hit the 30-point mark for a fifth consecutive season. The 30-year-old's 27 points is a regression from his totals from a season ago, but a plus-25 rating is among the NHL's best. If John Carlson departs via free agency in the summer, Niskanen could have some excellent fantasy value in 2018-19, so keep an eye on him when building your squad in next year's fantasy drafts.
More News
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Bags two apples Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Picks up helper Saturday•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Posts two points versus Golden Knights•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Will suit up Sunday•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Expected back in action Sunday•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...