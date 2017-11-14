Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Ready to rock Tuesday

Niskanen (upper body) will return to Washington's lineup for Tuesday's road game against the Predators, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Niskanen has missed the Capitals' last 13 games due to an upper-body injury, so he'll likely be eased back into action Tuesday. Nonetheless, the American blueliner racked up 39 points (five goals, 34 assists) in 78 games last campaign, so he's worth a look in most fantasy formats if he's not already owned by another team in your league.