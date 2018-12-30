Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Remains on shelf
Niskanen (undisclosed) won't play in Monday's game versus the Predators, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Niskanen was put into concussion protocol but declared his injury wasn't to his head, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports. That makes the nature of his injury tough to gauge, and his next chance to enter the lineup will be Thursday versus the Blues. Madison Bowey will continue filling in on the second pairing.
