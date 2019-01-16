Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Running cold
Niskanen has managed just one assist, 11 shots and a minus-7 rating during his last eight games.
Niskanen had a productive start to the season with five points in his first 10 games but has tallied just 11 points in 34 games since the beginning of November. The first-round pick from the 2005 NHL Entry Draft is being relied upon more for a defensive role with the emergence of John Carlson but logs plenty of ice time (22:04 per game) on a quality team, so is still worth rostering in deeper formats.
