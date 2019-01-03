Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Set to play against Blues

Niskanen (undisclosed) will be in the lineup versus St. Louis on Thursday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Niskanen -- who missed the last two games due to his undisclosed issue -- will bump the recently returned Brooks Orpik from the lineup. The 31-year-old Niskanen should continue to log big minutes (22:19 of ice time) now that he is healthy and could be used sparingly on the power play.