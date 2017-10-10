Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Shows off versatility in loss

Niskanen logged 25:55 of ice time, including 1:08 on the power play and close to four-and-a-half minutes shorthanded in Monday's 4-3 overtime road loss to the Lightning.

He hasn't tallied a point since the season opener, but Niskanen should get his fair share of offensive chances since he's utilized in all situations and power-play quarterback Kevin Shattenkirk is representing the Rangers instead of the Caps these days.