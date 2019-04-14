Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Snags assist

Niskanen registered an assist, three blocked shots, and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 2 of their first-round series.

Niskanen had 25 points in 80 games in the regular season, his lowest mark in a full campaign since collecting 21 in 2011-12. He did have a career-high 167 hits as well as 137 blocked shots and 143 shots on goal. His usage is more in a defensive capacity on the second pairing with Dmitry Orlov, but the 32-year-old contributes enough outside of scoring to be worth a look in fantasy if the Capitals can make another deep playoff run.