Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Struggling with upper body injury

Niskanen is listed as day-to-day with an upper body injury, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Washington reports.

Niskanen missed Sunday's practice session, and his status for Tuesday's matchup with Carolina is up in the air. The 31-year-old defenseman scored a goal in Washington's last game, and is averaging 22:29 of ice time through 80 games this season. Even if he's forced to miss Tuesday's game, the injury appears to be minor, so expect him back on the ice later in the week.