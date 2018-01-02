Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Will not play Tuesday
Niskanen (upper body) wasn't present for morning skate Tuesday, and he'll miss the evening's road contest in Carolina, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
While he managed 22:11 of ice time with a goal in Saturday's commanding win over the Devils, an upper-body injury surfaced for Niskanen, and he should be considered day-to-day. Fortunately for the two-way defenseman, the Caps won't play again until Sunday against the Blues, which ideally presents enough time for him to shake off the ailment.
