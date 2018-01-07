Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Will suit up Sunday

Niskanen (upper body) is ready for Sunday's game against the Blues, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Niskanen missed just one game with this upper-body ailment, and he'll return to his normal top defensive role. The 31-year-old blueliner has three goals and eight assists through 27 games this season, but he's expected to play on Washington's power play Sunday, which will have be a tough matchup against the Blues' 10th-ranked penalty kill.