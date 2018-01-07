Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Will suit up Sunday
Niskanen (upper body) is ready for Sunday's game against the Blues, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Niskanen missed just one game with this upper-body ailment, and he'll return to his normal top defensive role. The 31-year-old blueliner has three goals and eight assists through 27 games this season, but he's expected to play on Washington's power play Sunday, which will have be a tough matchup against the Blues' 10th-ranked penalty kill.
More News
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Expected back in action Sunday•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Struggling with upper-body injury•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Pots goal in commanding win•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Heating up with two-point night•
-
Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Picks up helper Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...