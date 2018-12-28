Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Won't play Saturday

Niskanen (undisclosed) is travelling with the team and is questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Senators, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Niskanen endured a heavy collision along the boards in Thursday's 3-1 win against the Hurricanes and did not return. The Capitals can only hope the 32-year-old isn't out long, but Madison Bowey is expected to take his spot on the second pairing alongside Dmitry Orlov should he miss any time.