Roy notched three assists, two shots on goal, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.

Roy has five helpers over his last five games, and he's added 14 blocks and a plus-6 rating in that span. The 30-year-old continues to see ample playing time in a top-four role, though mostly in a defensive capacity. He's at one goal, eight assists, 37 shots on net, 63 blocked shots, 30 hits and a plus-19 rating over 28 appearances. Roy is on track to top the 20-point mark for the fifth year in a row, but he might miss out on the 100-hit threshold.