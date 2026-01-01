Roy posted an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

The helper snapped a 10-game slump for Roy. The 30-year-old defenseman continues to be a steady source of physical play in a top-four role, but his offense can waver. For the season, he has 11 points, 52 shots on net, 50 hits, 85 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating over 40 appearances. He's a little behind the scoring pace that has seen him average 25 points per year over the last three regular seasons.