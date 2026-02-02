Roy (lower body) said that he's good to go for Monday's game against the Islanders, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Roy missed the last three games due to his lower-body injury and landed on injured reserve Saturday, but he'll be available for the first half of a back-to-back set Monday. The 30-year-old has appeared in 13 games since the start of the calendar year, recording three assists, 25 hits, 21 blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-3 rating while averaging 21:18 of ice time.