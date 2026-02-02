Capitals' Matt Roy: Good to go for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Roy (lower body) said that he's good to go for Monday's game against the Islanders, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Roy missed the last three games due to his lower-body injury and landed on injured reserve Saturday, but he'll be available for the first half of a back-to-back set Monday. The 30-year-old has appeared in 13 games since the start of the calendar year, recording three assists, 25 hits, 21 blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-3 rating while averaging 21:18 of ice time.