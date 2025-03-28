Roy tallied a goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Roy lit the lamp for the first of two goals scored by the Capitals in a two-minute span midway through the first period. Thursday's tally ended a 24-game goalless drought for Roy, who has been much more of a playmaker this season with 12 assists in that span. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to 24 points, 76 shots on goal and 103 hits in 62 appearances this season. Despite the lack of goal support, the defensive line of Roy and Martin Fehervary has been an effective playmaking duo down the stretch for Washington. Roy has steadily seen roughly 20 minutes of ice time per game and has decent value in deeper leagues for the fantasy playoffs.