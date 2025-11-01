Roy logged an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders.

Roy's helper on a Tom Wilson goal in the second period was the first point of the year for the veteran defenseman. He's added 14 hits, 21 blocked shots, 15 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 11 appearances. Roy's usage is mostly defensive, so don't expect a ton of point production, though he has recorded at least 20 points in four straight seasons.