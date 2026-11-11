Roy scored a goal on three shots on net and added four hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Senators.

The veteran defenseman opened the scoring just 35 seconds into the first period, blasting a shot past Samuel Ersson from the blue line. It was Roy's first goal of 2026-27 and just his second point in 10 games, but since returning from a lower-body injury in mid-October he's seen big minutes of the top even-strength pairing with Jakob Chychrun. Over the last seven contests, Roy's piled up 23 hits, 10 blocked shots and six PIM while averaging 22:16 in ice time.