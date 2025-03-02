Roy notched an assist in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning.

Roy set up Alex Ovechkin for the goal that put the legendary winger 10 tallies away from tying Wayne Gretzky's record. It's been a good run for Roy lately as a playmaker on the back end -- he has five assists over his last five games while going plus-4 in that span. For the season, the 30-year-old blueliner has reached the 20-point mark with 56 shots on net, 93 hits, 81 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating. He's hit 20 points four years in a row and will now attempt to match his career high of 26 points from the 2022-23 campaign.